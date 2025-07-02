Jacob Misiorowski of Milwaukee Brewers Just Vaulted Up Latest MLB Top Prospect Rankings
After just three major league outings, Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jacob Misiorowski has vaulted up the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.
Misiorowski is now the No. 21 prospect in the sport, up from his original spot of No. 65. It was the second-biggest gain in baseball, after fellow Brewers minor leaguer Luis Pena.
The 23-year-old Misiorowski was recently promoted to the major leagues and has made his mark already. After just three starts, he's 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA, and he's struck out 19 batters in just 16.0 innings. Opponents are hitting .061 off him and he just outdueled Paul Skenes in his most recent outing.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His four-seam fastball can touch triple digits and even sits around 97-99 mph with some rise and run. As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.
The Brewers were postponed on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, but they sit at 47-37 for the year. Milwaukee won the National League Central last season but was eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.
They are currently in second place, behind the Chicago Cubs.