JR Ritchie Adds to List of Strong Spring Performances from Braves Pitching Prospects

The Atlanta Braves are already dealing with several injuries to their starting pitching depth. But one of the team's top prospects showed in his latest spring training outing that he could be a big league rotation option at some point this year if necessary.

JR Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 90 overall prospect for 2026, turned in an absolute gem in the Braves' 1-0 spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The 22-year-old twirled four perfect innings of relief, giving up no hits, runs, or walks, while striking out six in just 52 pitches.

So far this spring, Ritchie has posted a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings of work. The young righty has given up just two hits and three runs over four spring training appearances, while also racking up 14 strikeouts. Even though these numbers haven't come in the largest sample size, Atlanta could view this spring training success as a sign that Ritchie might be ready to contribute at the major league level.

JR Ritchie may not be the only pitching prospect the Braves need to rely on this year

Feb 20, 2026; North Port FL, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie (93) poses for a photo during media day at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2026 regular season, Atlanta is expected to have Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes, and Bryce Elder make up its Opening Day starting pitching staff. But given the injury history for some of those arms, on top of the Braves pitchers who are already hurt, the organization's pitching prospects could play an important role this year.

Ritchie, a 2022 first-round draft pick, posted a 2.64 ERA in 26 starts last year across three minor league levels, striking out 140 hitters over 140 innings of work. The 22-year-old made 11 of those starts at Triple-A, where he had a 3.02 ERA in just under 60 innings pitched. That's over double the number of Triple-A starts that Didier Fuentes, the Braves' No. 3 prospect, has made in his career to date—and Fuentes made his major league debut last year.

Although Fuentes got roughed up in his short major league stint in 2025, the 20-year-old has seen success in spring training, just like Ritchie. That likely puts both young right-handers toward the top of the list of potential starting pitching options for the Braves if they need to add someone to the rotation at any point this year.