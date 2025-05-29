Kansas City Royals Prospect Adds His Name to Pitching Record Books with Extraordinary Feat
Noah Cameron, a Kansas City Royals top prospect, entered major league lore on Wednesday.
Cameron, a Missouri native, made his fourth start of the season for the Royals and earned the 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The 25-year-old left-hander threw 6.1 innings, giving up one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out two.
In his first four career starts, he has lasted at least 6.1 innings in each, hasn’t given up more than one run in any outing and is 2-1 with a 1.05 ERA.
MLB.com, citing the Elias Sports Bureau, reported Cameron joins Cody Anderson of the Cleveland franchise as the only pitchers since 1893 to record their first four career starts with at least 6.1 innings pitched and one run or less surrendered. Anderson accomplished the feat in 2015; he made only nine career starts.
Cameron, ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Kansas City farm system by MLB Pipeline, also became just the second pitcher in the Royals’ record books to have at least four consecutive quality starts to begin a career, per MLB.com.
The other was Steve Busby, who was a two-time All-Star for Kansas City in his career that spanned from 1972-80. He finished with a career 70-54 record and is a member of the Royals Hall of Fame.
Cameron has impressed Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro.
“He’s using all his pitches, he’s pitching in and out, changing speeds, confidently throwing strikes,” Quatraro told reporters after the game. “A lot of soft contact. It’s a tremendous run. When he goes out there, it feels like he’s in command of what he’s doing.”
Cameron has aided the Royals with starters Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans on the injured list and is next scheduled to pitch Tuesday in St. Louis. Lugo is expected to come off the IL to pitch Friday against the Detroit Tigers. Ragans doesn’t have much longer to go in his recovery from a left groin strain.
When those pitchers return, Quatraro and the Kansas City brass will need to decide whether to keep Cameron on the roster or return him to Triple-A Omaha.
