Kansas City Royals Top Prospect Has Best Power in Minor League Baseball, Per Insider
At the major-league level, the Kansas City Royals are coming off an excellent 2024 season.
After losing 106 games in 2023, the Royals finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Not only did they advance to the playoffs, they won a series, sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before losing to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
Bobby Witt Jr. further asserted himself as one of the best players in baseball, finishing second in the American League MVP race. He also won a Silver Slugger at shortstop and took home a Gold Glove.
However, the good news doesn't just extend to the major leagues for Kansas City. At the minor-league level, the Royals now have two of the top 100 prospects in the sport (per MLB Pipeline).
Jac Caglianone, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is the No. 22 prospect in the game. MiLB.com's Sam Dykstra recently wrote that he has the most prodigious power in all of Minor League Baseball.
Caglianone’s power was legendary during his run at the University of Florida. He clubbed 68 homers between his sophomore and junior years in 2023 and 2024, and it isn’t very difficult to see why. The left-handed slugger stands in the box at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and has the strength to muscle the ball to every part of the field. (He registered 110+ mph exit velocities seven times in an Arizona Fall League run.)..
Caglianone led the Gators to a College World Series berth in 2024, and because of his robust college experience, he could be a quick riser through the minor leagues. MLB.com predicts that he'll make his major league debut in 2026.
He hit .241 in 29 games after getting drafted last year, playing for High-A Quad Cities. He had two home runs and 14 RBI.
Presuming Caglianone begins the year at High-A again, his Opening Day will be April 5.
The Royals will play their first game on March 27.
