Kansas City Royals' Top Prospect Continues Incredible Start to His Double-A Season
If you are Jac Caglianone, the top prospect of the Kansas City Royals, just what do you do for an encore?
A day after hitting a home run out of ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday night, Caglianone followed with a terrific performance on Sunday.
Playing for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Travelers against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), Caglianone was 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, a walk, three RBIs and four total bases.
His average jumped to .385 and he has a .692 slugging percentage. He’s the No. 21 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline.
The Royals selected Caglianone, who is 22, with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2004 MLB Draft. He played collegiately at Florida, and in three seasons, he hit .355 with a .760 slugging percentage and 1.207 OPS. In 165 games, he had 225 hits, scored 176 times, drilled 75 homers and drove in 189 runs.
After the draft, he started his professional career at High-A Quad Cities last summer and hit .241 with two homers and 14 RBIs in limited action – 29 games.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound first baseman is expected to land in the major leagues in 2026.
Another top Royals prospect, 21-year-old catcher Carter Jensen, also is off to a sizzling start. As the designated hitter on Sunday, Jensen was 2-for-6 with three runs and is batting .467.
MLB Pipeline pegs him as the No. 3 prospect in the Kansas City farm system with an expected debut in the majors in 2026. Whenever he gets called up by the Royals, his arrival undoubtedly will be met with great fanfare.
The Royals’ third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, he is a Kansas City native who played at Park Hill High School in the city.