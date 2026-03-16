Kevin McGonigle Furthers Case for Tigers' Opening Day Roster in Latest Spring Game

Shortstop Kevin McGonigle has been one of the most intriguing prospects to follow this spring. And with his latest spring training performance, the 21-year-old may have improved his odds of cracking the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster.

McGonigle, Detroit's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect for 2026, launched a three-run homer in the Tigers' spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The lefty-swinging infielder demolished a first-pitch slider 437 feet to right-center field with an exit velocity of 107 mph. This was the 21-year-old's third home run of the spring, counting his leadoff shot against Team Dominican Republic's Luis Severino in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game.

The Tigers' top prospect now has eight hits in 29 spring training at-bats, giving him a .276 batting average, a .475 on-base percentage, and a 1.096 OPS at the time of publication. He's even been compared to a "left-handed Jose Altuve," furthering the anticipation around Detroit's difficult decision on whether to have McGonigle open the year in the majors or minors.

Tigers running out of time to make tough choice on Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle watches a play from the dugout during the fifth inning between New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will open the 2026 regular season with a game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, March 26. That gives Detroit less than 10 days to come to a consensus about where McGonigle will play at the start of the year. And while the young infielder has seemingly turned enough heads this spring to be considered an option for the Opening Day roster, there's no guarantee he'll begin the campaign in the big leagues.

McGonigle has yet to make his Triple-A debut and only has 46 Double-A games under his belt so far. But the lefty-swinging prospect mashed last year in 88 games across three minor league levels, posting a .305 batting average with 19 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 31 doubles. Detroit's decision could come down to how much stock it puts in those numbers, plus the eye test from spring training.

If the Tigers think McGonigle gives them their best shot at immediate success in what could be star pitcher Tarik Skubal's final year with the team, he might find himself on the Opening Day roster. But if Detroit feels the young infielder needs some Triple-A experience or more time to develop, Tigers fans may have to wait a bit to see his highly anticipated major league debut. Either way, Detroit has less than a week and a half left to make that decision.