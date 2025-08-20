Kevin McGonigle Keeps Showing Detroit Tigers, Fans Why He Is Baseball's No. 2 Prospect
The Detroit Tigers seem to be keeping the seat warm until their top prospect, Kevin McGonigle, arrives to claim his starting spot in the infield.
That could come as early as 2026. Until then, McGonigle continues to create a highlight reel that will have Tigers executives salivating as they watch it over the winter.
Another moment came Tuesday night when the shortstop, ranked No. 2 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, hit a moonshot for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves that awed even the most devout watchers of the affiliate.
Down 3-0 to the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate), McGonigle hit a 1-1 pitch -- clocked at 100.2 mph -- from Jarlin Susana over the wall in right field at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., to put the SeaWolves on the board in the fourth inning. They came back from a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3.
While no official exit velocity or distance was available, the Tigers' minor league account on X said the ball traveled "a million feet." Greg Gania, the team's broadcaster, was more analytical.
Here's what Gania had to say about the blast:
"I've been calling games at UPMC Park for 19 seasons," he posted to X. "I have seen a grand total of two balls that have cleared the building across the street in a game. Steven Moya in 2014 and now Kevin McGonigle tonight. Just incredible."
McGonigle By the Numbers
McGonigle turned 21 on Monday, an off day for the SeaWolves. That's just one of the many numbers he can celebrate this season.
Try these numbers. In three stops this season, in just 69 games, McGonigle has a slass line of .333/.428/.617/1.045). He has 14 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season despite missing time with an ankle injury.
McGonigle could fill an area where the Tigers need offensive improvements. In 128 games, Detroit shortstops are batting .244 with 15 homers and 57 RBIs.
Heading into their home game Wednesday, the Tigers stand 75-53 (.586), giving them the best record in the American League as September approaches.
There's a lot to be excited about in Detroit. The future of Kevin McGonigle in the organization is one of them.