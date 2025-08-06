Kristian Campbell on Tear With Triple-A Red Sox, Ties Ceddanne Rafaela in Club History
Kristian Campbell returned to the lineup for the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday and picked up where he left off.
He was pulled from the Triple-A team’s game Saturday against Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) after jamming his thumb. He sat out the series finale on Sunday.
But Tuesday, in the opener of a six-game home series with the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), his name was on the lineup card and in his first time at the plate, Campbell got a base hit. Again.
The single up the middle gave Campbell a hit in 14 straight games, the longest for a member of the WooSox this season. He tied Ceddanne Rafaela for the second-longest streak in the club’s history.
Entering play Tuesday, Campbell was 19-for-48 (.396) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBIs, seven walks and 13 runs over the previous 13 games since July 19. He ended the game against the Bisons, a 10-6 win, with two hits, a run and an RBI.
Hot start, then not
Campbell started the season with the parent Boston Red Sox and got off to a great start. He reached base safely in 21 of 22 games and was hitting .301 as April came to a close. But he went into a tailspin and was optioned to Worcester on June 20.
He's started to feel comfortable at the plate again.
Kristian Campbell by the month
Average
Total bases
Runs
Home runs
RBIs
March (BOS)
.375 (6-16)
11
4
1
2
April (BOS)
.287 (25-87)
40
14
3
10
May (BOS)
.134 (11-82)
14
3
1
4
June (BOS)
.205 (9-44)
14
3
1
5
June (WOR)
.250 (5-20)
8
5
0
3
July (WOR)
.273 (24-88)
39
17
4
12
Aug. (WOR)
.357 (5-14)
6
5
0
1
Back to Boston?
Campbell played second base and center field with the Red Sox earlier this season, but he's been working at first base at Worcester, On social media, fans are vocal in their desires to have Campell recalled and plugged in at first in the Boston lineup.
Entering play Tuesday, Red Sox first basemen were hitting .242 on the season with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. Contrast that to third base (18 HR , 59 RBIs, .272) and shortstop (19 HR, 73 RBIs, .256).
In speaking with reporters on Sunday, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was noncommittal about plans for Campbell.
“We’ve seen some of the results the last week or so, where he’s starting to impact the ball a little more and get a little bit more comfortable and locked in on defense (at first base)," Breslow said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.
"We knew it was going to be a process. There was no question he was going to down there, put his head down and get to work and we’re seeing some promising results.”