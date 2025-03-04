Lazaro Montes Putting Up Incredible Numbers for the Seattle Mariners in Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners have a bumper crop of top prospects this season in what some argue is the best farm system in baseball.
MLB Pipeline and Baseball America each put seven Mariners in their rankings of the top 100 prospects. The Athletic's Keith Law had Seattle's farm system ranked No. 1 entering big league camp.
Many of those prospects have risen to the occasion this spring, but one is leading the team in an unexpected statistic.
Lazaro Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 97 Baseball America), has been one of the Mariners' most consistent hitters throughout spring training. And the 20-year-old outfielder had another solid game on Monday.
In a 7-2 Seattle win against the Cleveland Guardians, Montes went 1-for-1 with an RBI, walked once and scored once. His lone hit was a double. He was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, which bolstered the Mariners' lead to 4-2.
Montes' walk with the bases loaded gave him six RBIs in spring training, which leads the team. Baseball reporter Francys Romero, in a post on X, projected the strong spring will land Romero at Double-A Arkansas to open the season instead of at High-A Everett.
Montes is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with two home runs, five runs and 11 total bases to go with the six RBIs entering Tuesday. He has an on-base percentage of .583 and an overall OPS of 1.806. Before he was walked on Monday, his RBIs had come exclusively off his two home runs.
Going into spring training, Montes' biggest weakness was thought to be his high strikeout rate.
So far, Montes has shown an increased discipline and patience at the plate. He's reached base safely with more than just his bat, which was the key area in need of improvement for him.
