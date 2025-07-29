Los Angeles Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect For Much-Anticipated MLB Debut
The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of infielder Alex Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.
Freeland, 23, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system and the No. 35 prospect in baseball. He is in line to make his MLB debut against the Cincinnati Reds this week.
The Dodgers had room for Freeland on the active roster after they placed infielder Hyeseong Kim on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder bursitis.
The Dodgers selected Freeland in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Central Florida.
Freeland has appeared in 94 Triple-A games in 2025, batting .253 with 12 home runs, 26 doubles, 69 runs, 71 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and a .799 OPS. He racked up 18 home runs, 32 doubles, 74 RBIs, 100 runs and 31 stolen bases in 137 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2024.
On top of his respectable production at the plate, Freeland is viewed as a plus defender at both shortstop and third base.
Freeland is not in Los Angeles' starting lineup for Tuesday's showdown with the Cincinnati Reds, but the dynamic young infielder could check in off the bench.
Related MiLB Stories
- GIANTS SIGN CARTAYA: Diego Cartaya fizzled out with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, but that didn't stop the San Francisco Giants from taking a flier on the 23-year-old catcher. CLICK HERE
- TWINS SNAG JIMENEZ: In order to pry starting pitcher Chris Paddack away from the Minnesota Twins prior to the trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers had to part ways with 19-year-old catcher Enrique Jimenez. CLICK HERE
- FLORES DRAWING INTEREST: Catcher Rafael Flores, who was recently promoted to Triple-A, could be the price the New York Yankees have to pay at the trade deadline if they intend to be buyers. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.