Marlins' No. 2 Prospect Racks Up Strikeouts in Scoreless Spring Training Outing

The Miami Marlins made a couple of big trades this offseason by sending pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers to the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, respectively. The Marlins may have felt like they could afford to make those moves at least partially because their two top prospects are young southpaws seemingly on the cusp of the big leagues. And one of those arms turned in a strong showing in his latest spring training outing.

Robby Snelling, Miami's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 39 overall prospect for 2026, twirled three scoreless innings in the Marlins' 2-0 spring training win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The 22-year-old only gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out six. He also showcased his full pitch arsenal in this performance, picking up at least one strikeout with his fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup.

Earlier this spring, Snelling threw a flawless 10-pitch inning against the New York Mets in which he retired MLB All-Stars Marcus Semien, Juan Soto, and Bo Bichette. With more appearances like that and his outing against the Astros, the 6-foot-3 lefty could be a candidate to make it to the big leagues relatively soon.

Outlook on Robby Snelling for 2026

Feb 28, 2025; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) talks to relief pitcher Robby Snelling (61) against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Snelling was a 2022 first-round draft pick by the San Diego Padres. The young lefty was part of the prospect package the Marlins received in the 2024 trade that sent All-Star reliever Tanner Scott to San Diego. In his first full season with the Marlins organization last year, Snelling made 25 starts across Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 9-7 record and a 2.51 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 136 innings pitched.

Despite his impressive 2025 numbers, Snelling has made just 12 starts at Triple-A so far in his career. Given the current expectations around Miami's performance this season, the organization may elect to have the 22-year-old continue his development in the minors. But if he carries over his strong appearances from the spring and dominates early in the 2026 season, Snelling could be on the short list of candidates to fill a spot in Miami's rotation at some point this year.