Meet the Top Pitching Prospect Who Still Is Awaiting the Call from the Majors
As all baseball people know – from fans to executives – there is never enough pitching. And that has never been more evident than in 2025, as major league teams have reached into their minor league systems aplenty to pluck their top pitching prospects.
Jacob Misiorowski. Kumar Rocker. Roki Sasaki. Chase Dollander. Jackson Jobe. They were among the top pitchers in the preseason who quickly wound up on major league rosters, although some of them have been plagued by injury and haven't enjoyed a full rookie season. Teams also looked further down the list of top prospects, snatching the likes of Mick Abel and Nolan McLean – and more – for their MLB debuts.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are the latest to reach into their farm system for a top pitching prospect, with word spreading Wednesday that they will select the contract of right-hander Bubba Chandler – MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 prospect.
So who is the next pitching prospect on the list waiting his turn?
Step right up, right-hander Andrew Painter.
The Philadelphia Phillies’ prospect is listed as No. 10 on the MLB Pipeline list.
With Chandler off to Pittsburgh, Painter is the only pitcher remaining in MLB Pipeline’s Top 20.
The list is overrun by shortstop prospects, in fact. The first six play shortstop, with three more in the Top 20.
The Andrew Painter Profile
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Painter was selected by the Phillies in the first round, No. 13 overall, out of high school in 2021. He is 22.
In his second season, he advanced to Double-A Reading and was on the fast track to the big leagues. However, he lost all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons to Tommy John surgery.
The Phillies have been patient as he works his way back from injury. In 17 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he has a 4-5 record with a 5.31 ERA and has struck out 82 batters in 81.1 innings.
His past three starts have been rough, however. He is 1-2 and has given up 15 runs (14 earned) on 18 hits and nine walks over 13.1 innings. He struck out 15 in that span.
The Pirates are playing out the string of the season, and giving Chandler a look is the logical move. The Phillies, however, are in the throes of a pennant race, and leaving Painter to work out his rough edges could make sense in the Philadelphia front office.
Still, Painter, like all those other pitchers before him, is waiting for the call.