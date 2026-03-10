Mets Send Promising Pitching Prospect to Triple-A for Start of 2026 Season

The New York Mets have officially decided that one of their top pitching prospects will begin the 2026 season in the minors.

Jonah Tong, New York's No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 48 overall prospect for 2026, has been optioned to Triple-A, the Mets announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old made his major league debut last year but will head back to the minors for now to continue his development.

Tong, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, had an impressive campaign at Double-A Binghamton last year, posting a 1.59 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 20 starts. He then made just two appearances at Triple-A before getting called up to the Mets, where he pitched in five games and had a 7.71 ERA. But even though Tong is starting the 2026 season in Triple-A, the young righty will likely contribute to the big league club at some point this year.

Health of Mets' rotation will likely dictate Jonah Tong's role in 2026

Feb 16, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong (21) smiles as he takes a picture with fans during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets made a splash during the offseason by trading for two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta. The former Milwaukee Brewers ace is now set to headline New York's starting pitching staff, which is also expected to feature David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and the Mets' No. 1 prospect, Nolan McLean.

Senga and Manaea, in particular, both dealt with injuries last year and struggled upon their returns. That's part of the reason why Tong could play an important role for the Mets this season. If any of New York's starters struggle or get hurt, the 22-year-old would presumably be toward the top of the list of candidates to fill an opening in the big league rotation, as long as he's pitching well at Triple-A, too.

Tong technically has more experience in the majors than he does at Triple-A after making five starts for the Mets last year and just two in Syracuse. In 2024, though, the young righty only made two starts at Double-A before going on to have a superb season in his return to Binghamton in 2025. If that pattern continues, Tong could be set to see immediate success in Triple-A this year. And if that's the case, it might not be too long before he's back in the Mets' rotation again.