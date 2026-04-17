Mets Turn to Carson Benge for Spark in Lineup Revamp Amid 8-Game Skid

The New York Mets are switching things up in their lineup after losing eight games in a row. And one of the biggest changes to the batting order involves the team's top prospect, outfielder Carson Benge.

Benge, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 overall prospect for 2026, is hitting leadoff for the Mets on Friday, New York announced. The outfielder has mostly been used at the bottom of the order in the first 16 games of his big league career. But now, New York is hoping the 23-year-old can provide an instant spark at the top of the lineup as the team tries to get back on track.

As a result of Benge moving to the top of the order, New York's usual leadoff man, Francisco Lindor, is dropping down to third in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Offseason acquisition Bo Bichette is hitting between the Mets' top prospect and longtime shortstop. With outfielder Juan Soto sidelined for the time being with a right calf strain, it'll be interesting to see how this lineup adjustment works out for New York.

How has Carson Benge played so far in his first MLB games?

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (93) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another element of the Mets' lineup switch may be trying to help Benge heat up at the plate. In his first 16 MLB games, the lefty-swinging outfielder is 8-for-53 with one home run, three RBIs, and five stolen bases. That lone homer came in the rookie's first big league game, and he only has one other extra-base hit so far this season.

Most of Benge's at-bats this year have come out of the eighth spot in the order, where he's 4-for-35. His next highest total is eight at-bats while hitting ninth. If the 23-year-old can get on base as the leadoff hitter, though, he could then use his speed to steal a bag and set the table for Bichette and Lindor behind him.

It's also possible that this lineup tweak is about moving Lindor down in the order and allowing him to hit with men on base. Either way, many Mets fans will be curious to see how this experiment works for Benge, Lindor, and the team as a whole on Friday as they look to avoid their ninth-straight loss.