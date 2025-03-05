Michael Arroyo Continues to Stand Out for Colombia in World Baseball Classic Qualifier
The Seattle Mariners farm system has been a standout so far in spring training.
Prospects such as Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes and first baseman Hogan Windish have shown off their power throughout big league camp. One of Montes' teammates last season with the High-A Everett AquaSox is also showing out on the national stage.
The qualifying-round games for the 2026 World Baseball Classic are going on. And Colombia, Brazil, China and Germany are competing in Tucson, Ariz., two hours south of Seattle's spring home at the Peoria Sports Complex .
Mariners second baseman and top 100 prospect Michael Arroyo is competing for his home country of Colombia as its leadoff hitter. So far he's done well.
In Arroyo's first at-bat of international competition, he hit a single and finished 1-for-4 in a 5-0 win against Brazil on Sunday.
Arroyo had an even better game in an 8-1 Colombia victory against China on Monday. He went 1-for-2 with two doubles and had two free bases (one walk, one hit by pitch). Both of his RBIs came off a double in the top of the second.
Baseball America has Arroyo ranked as the No. 77 prospect in baseball and MLB Pipeline has him slotted at No. 97.
Last year in 120 games (60 with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and another 60 with Everett), Arroyo hit .285 with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs. His 23 homers led all minor leaguers age 19 or younger.
Arroyo has received more attention during the past six months and has started to be viewed as an elite prospect across several media circles. More solid showings on the international stage can help his stock as a top prospect and assist his development.
