Milwaukee Brewers' Teen Prospects Tearing Up High-A in First Weeks Post-Promotion
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans are appreciating what they have in their midst, knowing it won’t last forever.
Jesus Made and Luis Pena have played fewer than a dozen games with the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, potentially giving fans a look at a very promising future.
Made, who turns 19 in May, is a switch-hitting shortstop. In 11 games with Wisconsin, he has 11 runs, one home run and six RBIs with a slash line of .386/.460/.636/1.096.
On the season, which includes 83 games at Single-A Carolina, his numbers are .281/.383/,418/.801 with 103 hits, five homers, 52 RBIs and 40 stolen bases.
A right-handed hitting infielder, Pena is following the same career trajectory as Made. He has appeared in 10 games at Wisconsin with three homers, nine RBIs and a line of .250/.348/.550/.898.
Pena, who will turn 19 in November, has nine home runs, 61 RBIs and 42 steals in 81 games in 2025.
Remember Robin Yount, Jackson Chourio
It’s been a quick rise for Made and Pena, both signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2024. Made, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 prospect in the game, was signed for $950,000. Pena, the No. 16 prospect, was brought aboard for $800,000.
The Timber Rattlers have 18 games remaining on the season – three six-game series with one at home next week against High-A Quad Cities (Kansas City Royals affiliate).
Will those be the final six games with the Timber Rattlers for this duo? We’ll have to wait until spring to find out.
However, as a franchise, the Brewers haven’t been shy through the years about bringing up youngsters.
Future Baseball Hall of Fame member Robin Yount made his debut with Milwaukee on April 5, 1974, at age 18. Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio had just turned 20 when he joined the Brewers on March 29, 2024
Signed when he was 17, Chourio played 272 games in the minors before being called up. There were even fewer games for Yount, who had just 64 games of minor league experience after he was drafted No. 3 overall out of high school in 1983 before becoming a Brewers stalwart.