Milwaukee Brewers Well-Regarded Prospect Craig Yoho Could Make Major League Impact Soon
The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central in 2024 on the heels of their continued solid player development system. MIlwaukee does not spend a lot of money in the offseason, and often unloads high-priced players before they hit free agency.
But the machine keeps on turning anyways, and the Brewers appear to have found another winner in pitcher Craig Yoho, who Baseball America says could be ready to make contributions at the big-league level very soon.
To add to the pitching side, Craig Yoho’s performance this spring could have made the case for him to make the Opening Day roster. While he was ultimately assigned to minor league camp, his backdoor slider paved the way for his success this spring. Expect him to be in Milwaukee before long.
Yoho is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old was an eighth-round pick of the Brewers back in 2023. He played his college ball at Indiana.
He put together a great season last year as a reliever, pitching to a 0.94 cumulative ERA in 48 games. He went 4-2 with 10 saves. He struck out a whopping 101 batters in just 57.2 innings.
The Brewers traded away longtime ace reliever Devin Williams this offseason, so perhaps Yoho could step in as a high-leverage reliever or closer of the future.
He reached as high as Triple-A last season and figures to start there again this year. Triple-A Opening Day is set for March 28, the day after the big leagues.
