Minor League Baseball Teams to Participate in "Stand Up to Cancer" Night in 2025
Thanks to a new collaboration, minor league baseball teams will be holding their own "Stand Up to Cancer" nights in 2025. The "Stand Up to Cancer" moment has become a signature one at both the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the World Series.
Minor League Baseball put out a press release about the event on Tuesday:
During the 2025 season, MiLB teams around the country will host a “Stand Up To Cancer” night where fans will have the opportunity to participate in the SU2C Placard Moment, during which players and fans pause to honor someone important to them who is impacted by cancer.
Minor League Baseball also said a "Stand Up to Cancer" moment will happen at the Triple-A National Championship Game.
Considering the release does not mention a specific date for the event, it appears that each team will be able to choose their own night for "Stand Up to Cancer."
Also from the release:
Founded in 2008, SU2C raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. SU2C research dramatically accelerates the rate of new discoveries by connecting top scientists in unprecedented collaborations to create breakthroughs that lead to better cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, which helps save lives now. To date, more than 3,100 scientists from more than 210 institutions have participated in SU2C-funded research projects.
Players begin to report to spring training in just about 2.5 weeks. Major League Baseball Opening Day is set for March 27 while the Triple-A season begins on March 29.
The rest of the minors (Double-A, High-A, Low-A) open up on April 5.
