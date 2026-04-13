MLB Insider Explains Why Pirates Could Consider Sending Konnor Griffin Back to Minors

In his first taste of major league action, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin hasn't seen the same immediate success at the plate that he's had in the minors. And according to one MLB insider, while the Pirates aren't considering demoting their top prospect right now, that could be a possibility if he continues to struggle offensively.

While answering fan-submitted questions during a recent episode of the Fair Territory podcast, Ken Rosenthal shared his thoughts on whether the Pirates will remain patient with their $140 million 19-year-old during his first stint in the big leagues.

"If they believe he's getting overwhelmed ... yes, at that point, they can and will send him down," Rosenthal said. "But they're not there yet. He's terrific defensively, as we've seen, and he should be given the chance to figure it out. If he doesn't, if this continues, OK, you take a deep breath, you let him go back to the minors, get his feet back on the ground, and then go from there."

Will the Pirates give Konnor Griffin time to adjust to major league pitching?

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a two-run single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin has started his MLB career 4-for-29 at the plate in his first nine games. He's also struck out 10 times and has just two walks. But it's important to remember he's 19 years old and doesn't turn 20 until next week, so it's not surprising that the young shortstop is seemingly dealing with some growing pains during his first few games against big league pitching.

As Rosenthal pointed out, this isn't the first time a top prospect has initially struggled after being called up to the big leagues, and it certainly won't be the last. He even used Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout as another example of a young player who was sent down after being called up to the majors, and things obviously worked out for the three-time MVP.

Given the lucrative contract extension Griffin just signed and the large expectations surrounding the No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, it's natural for there to be some concerns about the young shortstop's initial offensive production. But both Pittsburgh as an organization and Pirates fans may need to remain patient and give Griffin time to adjust to life in the majors.