MLB Insider Looks at When Philadelphia Phillies Could Promote Top Prospect

Andrew Painter is among the top pitching prospects in baseball, so when could he find himself in Philadelphia?

Brady Farkas

Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies enter play on Saturday with the best record in the National League, but they do have one burning question: When will they promote top pitching prospect Andrew Painter?

Painter, 22, is the No. 2 pitching prospect in the sport, behind only Bubba Chandler (Pittsburgh Pirates). Thus far, he's 1-2 this season with a 3.09 ERA across two minor league levels. He's working back slowly after missing the last two seasons with elbow surgery, but he figures to be in the Phillies' plans soon as they chase another World Series championship.

MLB.com's Sam Dkystra estimates he'll get his chance in July:

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told anyone who would listen this spring thatthe club was circling “July-ish”as the time of Painter’s potential debut. Between Painter’s workload and the loaded MLB rotation, there’s little reason to believe that timeline has changed at this stage.

Philadelphia is clearly trying to be careful with him, as he's never thrown more than 103.2 innings in his pro career. He's got 23.1 under his belt right now, and Philadelphia clearly wants to save a majority of innings for his time in the big leagues.

In addition to serving as a rotation option, he could work out of the bullpen for Rob Thomson, becoming a high-leverage option in the wake of suspension for closer Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Athletics in West Sacramento. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET as Zack Wheeler pitches against Jeffry Springs.

