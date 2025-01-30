MLB Pipeline Pegs Tampa Bay Rays' Carson Williams as Best Defensive Prospect in Baseball
As Spring Training approaches, Carson Williams continues to get showered with praise.
MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra compiled a list of every prospect with the highest-rated tools entering 2025. Williams led all prospects in two categories, earning 70s for both his field and arm tools.
Williams came in at No. 9 in MLB Pipeline's recently-released Top 100 rankings, higher than any other shortstop.
While Williams has proven more than capable at the plate, he is ranked as high as he is because of his skills in the field. It's likely only a matter of time before he displaces Taylor Walls as Tampa Bay's starting shortstop, based on his defense alone.
In a poll MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo conducted with anonymous executives and scouts earlier this winter, Williams was voted as the best defensive prospect in baseball.
The 21-year-old spent all of last season in Double-A, batting .256 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, six triples, 69 RBI, 33 stolen bases and an .821 OPS. For his minor league career, Williams has averaged 28 home runs, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 104 RBI and 38 stolen bases per 162 games, all while batting .256 with an .831 OPS.
Williams, who was the Rays' first round pick in 2021, boasts a .976 fielding percentage across 342 career appearances at short, committing an errors once every 11.4 games. His career range factor per nine innings is sitting at 3.71.
