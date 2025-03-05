MLB Pipeline Releases List of Top 30 Seattle Mariners Prospects
The Seattle Mariners farm system has an argument to be the best in baseball. Seven prospects are ranked in Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's respective top 100 lists. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Mariners minor league system No. 1 in the league.
And it will only get better in 2025.
Seattle will have few graduates among its top 100 prospects and have even more potentially elite players waiting in the wings.
MLB Pipeline released their list of the top 30 Mariners prospects and there were several interesting takeaways from the list.
Included in the rankings (in order) are top 100 players: Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Harry Ford, Felnin Celesten, Jonny Farmelo and Michael Arroyo.
MLB Pipeline also ranked Seattle's top two draft picks from 2024. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, the team's second-round pick, is ranked as the organization's No. 8 prospect. Switch-pitcher and first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje is ranked No. 9. They're the highest-ranked Mariners prospects that aren't in the top 100.
Seattle's top two signings from the international signing period were also listed.
Yorger Bautista was ranked the Mariners No. 14 prospect and Kendry Martinez was ranked 20th. Bautista was the sixth-best prospect of the 2025 international signing period and Martinez was the 19th-best according to MLB Pipeline.
There are several top 30 Seattle minor leaguers that are expected to get called up at some point in 2025. Young (No. 3) will likely begin the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers but will get a look in the majors at some point in 2025.
Left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia (No. 16) and right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton (No. 22) could debut as relievers for the Mariners. Cranton was recently reassigned to minor league camp, but Garcia is still on the spring training roster as of Wednesday.
The Mariners had several minor leaguers play their way onto the radars of several media members and experts. And it seems like that trend will continue in 2025.
