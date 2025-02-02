MLB Writer High on Pair of Top Seattle Mariners Shortstop Prospects
The Seattle Mariners farm system is considered one of the best in the major leagues. And it's headlined by several top middle infielders who are all seen as high-value prospects.
Shortstops Felnin Celesten and Colt Emerson are both considered top 10 players in the Mariners farm system and top 100 prospects in all of baseball, according to most publications.
Both players are included in the Athletic's Keith Law's top 100 list. Law has been the highest on Seattle's minor league system so far and ranked it the best in the league.
Law went on the Brock and Salk show on Seattle Sports on Jan. 30 and talked about both prospects and the star potential that both have.
"They're a little different, although they're both shortstops. I think they're both going to be stars but in kind of different ways. Emerson's going to hit. That is a guy, as I talk to scouts, as I talk to analysts, it is consistent. He can hit. Hit for average, hit for hard contact. Probably not going to be huge power, (but) there'll be more than enough power there. But there's just so much confidence in the hit tool. With a chance he stays at shortstop. He’s been better at shortstop in pro ball than I think anybody thought he was going to be when he was coming out of high school.
Felnin on the other hand, it's switch-hit, it's power, he stays at shortstop. He'll have to keep hitting. He just hasn't played that much. He missed all of (2023) with an injury, he played great at the start of (2024) then he got hurt again. Probably could have come back but they shut him down, have to play it safe. He's super young. More risk but I think actually a little bit more upside. That's a chance for a 25-homer shortstop as a true hitter."
Both Emerson and Celesten dealt with injuries in 2024 that ended their respective seasons at different levels. Celesten played 32 games in the rookie ball Arizona Complex League and hit .352 with 17 extra base hits (10 doubles, three triples, four home runs) to go with five steals.
Emerson played 70 games total with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and the High-A Everett AquaSox. He hit .263 with 22 extra-base knocks (17 doubles, a triple and four home runs) to go with 37 RBIs and 15 steals.
Law went on to say on the show that he leans toward Emerson being the most likely of the two shortstops to reach star potential.
But the future of the Mariners infield is bright regardless. Emerson is projected for a 2026 call up and Celesten is predicted to make his major league debut in 2028, according to MLB Pipeline.
