New Houston Astros Draft Pick Takes Brutal Shot at Seattle Mariners on Draft Night
Seattle Mariners fans have disliked the Houston Astros for the last decade or so, and it seems like the rivalry is set to continue for many more years to come.
Not only are the M's and Astros engaged in an American League West battle this season, but new Astros draft pick Xavier Neyens threw some fuel on the fire after being selected by the Astros on Sunday night in the MLB Draft.
Per Astros reporter Brian McTaggart:
Xavier Neyens grew up an hour north of Seattle as a Mariners fan and had this to say about the Astros: "I know they whip the Mariners every year in the AL West. ... I know they always run the West."
That's one way to endear yourself to your new fanbase, and one way to make your home state turn on you!
For context, the full quote is as follows:
“I know they whip the Mariners every year in the AL West, so that’s what I know most about the Astros,” he said. “I've been to quite a few Mariners-Astros games. I watched a bit of it on TV, but I just know they always run the West.”
Neyens was selected No. 21 in the draft. At 6-foot-4, he's a big shortstop, kind of in the same mold as Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners and Astros will kick off the second half of the season against each other on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Seattle is five games behind the Astros in the division.
