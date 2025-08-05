New York Mets Make Interesting Call-Up From Triple-A To Fill Open Bullpen Spot
Instead of selecting the contract of one of their higher-rated pitching prospects, the New York Mets made what some fans on social media considered a surprise call to the majors on Monday.
The Mets elevated right-hander Dom Hamel from Triple-A Syracuse. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 27 prospect in the Mets’ farm system.
In choosing Hamel, who will pitch out of the bullpen, the Mets bypassed two right-handers, both also pitching at Syracuse, who are higher ranked. MLB Pipeline pegs Nolan McLean as the No. 3 prospect for the Mets – No. 65 in its Top 100 – and Brandon Sproat at No. 5. Both are starters.
Pitcher comparison
Here are the numbers for the trio of Triple-A Mets pitchers. None of the three has yet to pitch in the majors. Hamel did not pitch Monday night in New York’s 7-6 loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians. in 10 innings.
Age
Acquired
2025 Triple-A Stats
Dom Hamel
26
2021 draft, third round, No. 81 pick, Dallas Baptist
4-5, 4.73 ERA
Nolan McLean
24
2023 draft, third round, No. 91 pick, Oklahoma State
5-4, 3.01 ERA
Brandon Sproat
24
2023 draft, second round, No. 56 pick, Florida
6-5, 4.07 ERA
Manager Carlos Mendoza's take
Hamel, 26, has transitioned from pitching as a starter to relief. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Monday that Hamel has worked hard to do so.
"Obviously proud of him," Mendoza said, per a report from SNY. ""It’s not easy. This was a guy that as a prospect came up as a starter and then when you get the news that you’re not gonna start, we’re gonna put you in the bullpen – he understood and kept working and put himself in a position when there was a need at the big league level, his name came up and here he is. (He can) provide length, he’s got pitches, (can go) multiple innings so I’m excited to have him."
Dom Hamel's take
Hamel, for his part, told reporters Monday that he considers his conversion to the bullpen a potential reason as to why he got the nod to the majors over McLean and Sproat.
Mets leadership sold him on the idea, given McLean and Sproat also would be vying for starting jobs.
“I’ve thrown at least like, 115-120 innings the last four years of my career, and felt good handling that workload, so I was a little bitter at first just because I know I can handle that type of workload,” Hamel said at Citi Field.
“I believe in myself to do it at the next level, but there are really good guys up here, really good starters and relievers. One of the things we talked about with the office is that there might be more opportunity in this kind of role.”