New York Mets Prospect Pulled Despite Being One Out Shy of a Perfect Game
Right-handers Jonah Tong and TJ Shook combined to throw the first perfect game in the history of the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, but it didn’t come without some fan criticism.
The Rumble Ponies played the first game of a doubleheader against the Reading Phitin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and lost 7-5 in seven innings. Game 2 was a 6-0 Rumble Ponies win, also a seven-inning clash to accommodate the necessary doubleheader after ill weather rolled through the region earlier this week.
Tong started that second game and threw 6.2 innings with a career-high 13 strikeouts. The crowd was stunned when he was removed with one out to go after he threw 99 pitches – just one batter away from perfect game history.
Now 21, Tong was a seventh-round pick of the Mets out of high school in the 2022 MLB Draft. He is the No. 6 prospect in the organization, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
He opened the seventh inning on Saturday by retiring Robert Moore on a sharp fly ball hit toward center field, followed by a groundout by Aidan Miller.
Shook came on to replace Tong and got the final out when Hendry Mendez was called out on strikes.
The decision didn’t sit well with the announcer – or the crowd, as shared by SNY.
“Tong is at 99 pitches and they're gonna make the call to the bullpen. Tong will depart much to the dismay of this crowd hoping to witness a perfect game thrown exclusively by him,” the announcer said as fans could be heard jeering behind him.
The game marks the first no-hitter for the Binghamton franchise since they played at Hartford in a Sept. 7, 2023, doubleheader.
It was the first no-hitter by a Rumble Ponies pitcher at home since Bob Keppel threw a no-hitter against Portland on August 2, 2003.
On the season, Tong is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in six starts. He has struck out 51 batters, walked 14 and given up nine runs (eight earned) in 25.7 innings. Batters are hitting .162 against him.
The Mets just might have taken notice on Saturday.