New York Mets Prospect Could Be a 25-30 Home Run Hitter, According to Baseball America
At New York Mets spring training, much of the prospect discussion has centered around infielder Luisangel Acuna and pitcher Brandon Sproat.
However, there's another Mets prospect generating some buzz, and that's first baseman Ryan Clifford.
Baseball America recently listed him as one of their potential breakout prospects for the year.
Clifford is a RoboScout favorite with his massive power and keen eye. The strikeout rate thus far makes him a “three true outcomes” hitter, with 25 to 30 home runs in his bat. With his strong arm, he might be moved to right field and be knocking on the door of a major league debut in 2025.
MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 4 prospect in the organization. The 21-year-old is a former 11th-round pick of the Houston Astros who came over in the Justin Verlander trade (2023).
Clifford split last season between Single-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, hitting just .228 in total. However, he did put up 19 home runs and 68 RBIs. He struck out 160 times in 435 total at-bats.
The Mets currently have Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Azocar, Alexander Canario, Starling Marte, Jose Siri, Tyrone Taylor and Jesse Winker as outfielders on the 40-man roster.
Clifford is also behind Pete Alonso at first base, so it seems like injury is his best chance to force his way onto the roster.
The Mets will open up the regular season on March 27 at the Astros, while Triple-A Syracuse will open the next day. It's unknown where Clifford will be starting.
