New York Mets Reportedly to Promote 3 Top 100 Prospects to Triple-A Syracuse
Three of the New York Mets' four Top 100 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, will be wearing a new uniform this upcoming week.
Infielder/outfielder Jett Wiliams, right-hander Jonah Tong and outfielder Carson Benge all will be moving from the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, MLB Pipeline reported Sunday.
Williams, 21, is the No. 37 prospect in the Top 100 ranking, while Tong, 22, is No. 51 and the 22-year-old Benge lands at No. 67. They will join right-hander Nolan McLean, who is the No. 63 prospect and already pitching at Syracuse.
The New York Post also reported two more promotions: first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford, 22, to Triple-A and infielder/outfielder A.J. Ewing, 21, to Double-A.
All five have proved they are ready for their promotions.
By the Numbers
These are the numbers at the plate this season for Williams, Clifford, Benge and Ewing. All of the stats for Williams and Clifford were earned playing at the Double-A level. Benge began the season at High-A Brooklyn before his promotion to Binghamton. Ewing started at Single-A ball before being moved to Brooklyn.
Jett Williams
.281 average, 99 hits, 96 games, 70 runs, 29 doubles, 5 triples, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, .867 OPS
Ryan Clifford
.243 average, 89 hits, 105 games, 56 runs, 18 doubles, 1 triple, 24 home runs, 75 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, .848 OPS
Carson Benge
.308 average, 108 hits, 92 games, 75 runs, 24 doubles, 6 triples, 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, .926 OPS
A.J. Ewing
.308 average, 112 hits, 96 games, 67 runs, 19 doubles, 8 triples, 3 home runs, 46 RBIs, 58 stolen bases, .839 OPS
And these are the numbers on the mound for Tong, who leads the minor leagues in strikeouts.
Jonah Tong
8-5, 1.59 ERA, 20 starts, 102 innings, 50 hits (2 home runs) allowed, 44 walks, 162 strikeouts, .143 average against
It seems likely that almost all of these prospects will go to spring training in Florida in 2026 with a realistic shot at the Mets roster at some point in the new season. It will be interesting to see the order in which they arrive at Citi Field.