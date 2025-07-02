Minor League Baseball

New York Mets' Right-Hander Makes Major Jump Up MLB Top 100 Prospect Rankings

Jonah Tong, who is going to represent the Mets at the Futures Game this month, is one of the biggest risers in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.

Brady Farkas

A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in 2024. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
New York Mets' prospect Jonah Tong was one of the biggest risers in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings, moving up 33 spots from No. 92 to No. 59.

The 22-year-old Tong has put up eye-popping numbers this season for Double-A Binghamton, going 6-3 through 14 starts. More impressive, he's got a sparkling 1.73 ERA, and he's struck out 115 batters in 73.0 innings. He's going to represent the Mets at the Futures Game later this month.

A former seventh-round pick of the Mets, he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026, and he could turn into a major component in the Mets plans moving forward. Opponents are hitting just .137 against him thus far.

The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:

Standing at 6-foot-1, Tong can look like the second coming of Tim Lincecum with his deceptive over-the-top delivery and good extension. His fastball only shows average velocity in the 91-94 mph range, but it plays well above that with elite induced vertical break (averaging above 20 inches in front of Statcast cameras in the FSL). He plays off that high pitch with a 74-76 mph curveball that he can drop in (with above 65 inches of vertical drop) for early strikes or tunnel off the heater for a K

Lincecum is certainly a solid player to be compared to, as he was a four-time All-Star, a three-time World Series winner and a two-time Cy Young winner. A veteran of 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, he went 110-89 for his career. He had a 3.74 ERA.

