New York Yankees Prospect Puts Together Elite Performance In AFL Start
The New York Yankees were one of the top teams in the American League in 2025, going 94-68 and clinching the first American League Wild Card spot.
New York beat the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series before falling short in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays. But despite their disappointing ALDS loss, the future remains bright for the Bronx Bombers due to what they have in the minor league system.
The Arizona Fall League is currently taking place, and the Yankees have several prospects that are taking part in this event, including their No. 19 prospect, right-hander Cade Smith.
Yankees' Cade Smith Puts Together Elite Performance In AFL
Smith is currently pitching for the Mesa Solar Sox, and he came into last night's game out of the bullpen. Facing the Surprise Saguaros, the young right-hander struck out five hitters over three hitless innings in relief.
Smith pitched at three minor league levels this past season. He was limited to just 11 starts due to injuries, but was effective while he was on the mound, going 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA across those starts.
The Yankees selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, and he has performed quite well since his professional career began. The 23-year-old still appears to be a few years away, but the Yankees clearly wanted to see more out of him in the AFL, which presents an opportunity for players to make up for lost time due to injuries.
Smith has been touted for having a quick arm and a solid delivery. MLB.com predicts that he will ultimately end up as middle-of-the-rotation starter or a multi-inning reliever. But whatever ultimately happens with him, he showed a lot of promise on Tuesday night's relief outing, so either role would suit him just fine.
He certainly put on a show in his relief appearance on Tuesday and showed why the Yankees are so high on him. New York certainly has reason to optimistic about him after last night's performance, and it will be very interesting to see what comes next for the young right-hander.
He has shown glimpses of his potential, but he was certainly on point on Tuesday in the AFL. Perhaps he can take the next step and move up in the heirarchy of the Yankees farm system in 2026.
