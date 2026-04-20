Noah Schultz Flips the Script in Sharp Second Start for White Sox

Chicago White Sox left-handed pitching prospect Noah Schultz rebounded from a rocky big league debut by turning in a stellar outing in his second MLB start.

Schultz, Chicago's No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, tossed five one-hit innings in the White Sox's 7-4 victory over the Athletics on Sunday. The 22-year-old gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six en route to his first win in the majors. The only hit and run he allowed came on a solo homer by Darell Hernaiz in the second inning.

The 6-foot-10 southpaw's second major league start was much more in line with the numbers he produced in Triple-A this year, where he had a 1.29 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. But in his MLB debut earlier this week, Schultz gave up four runs and allowed four walks in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. While it seems safe to say that the young lefty was likely dealing with the typical nerves associated with a big league debut in that first start, his latest outing could be a better indication of what White Sox fans can expect from their top prospect moving forward.

This is just the beginning for Noah Schultz

Apr 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Noah Schultz (22) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As things stand, Schultz is seemingly set to make another start in the majors, most likely next weekend against the Washington Nationals. But it's important to remember that the southpaw's promotion came alongside right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon going on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation. So, in theory, the 22-year-old could be in Chicago only as long as Cannon is injured. But if he continues to pitch the way he did on Sunday, he'll make that a difficult decision for the White Sox.

It's also worth pointing out that Chicago seems to be closely monitoring the workload of their young lefty. Schultz threw 82 pitches in his MLB debut, which made sense given the increased adrenaline he likely felt throughout that outing. But on Sunday, even with his improved effectiveness, the southpaw once again tossed 82 pitches.

It's obviously not uncommon for major league teams to play it safe with pitching prospects when they're first called up. If Schultz remains in the big leagues, though, many White Sox fans will likely be curious to see how the team manages his pitch count going forward.