Notable Seattle Mariners Prospect Harry Ford Has Best Game of 2025
One of the Seattle Mariners most notable prospects had his best game of the season for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.
Harry Ford went 4-for-4 with three runs, two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in Tacoma's 9-1, six-inning win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. Ford's homer was a two-run shot that traveled 442 feet to left field.
The 22-year-old Ford entered Tuesday's game with a .261 batting average and a .752 OPS (.415 on-base, .337 slugging). When the game ended, Ford had a season slash line of .292/.434/.417 with an .851 OPS. He's hit six doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs this season.
Entering Wednesday, the former 2021 first-round draft pick has hit five doubles, a homer and four RBIs and has slashed .483/.545/.749 with a 1.294 OPS in eight games in May. He had a season average of .209 with a .662 OPS when April ended.
Ford (No. 67 MLB Pipeline top 100) has been in Seattle's farm system the longest among the organization's crop of nine top 100 prospects (per MLB Pipeline).
In that time, Ford has competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game twice, was a member of Great Britain's team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and won a Texas League championship with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024.
This season is Ford's first in Triple-A. Unfortunately for him, there's a logjam on the major league roster at his position. Starting Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is a Platinum Glove winner and entered Wednesday tied for fourth in the majors in home runs (13). Backup catcher Mitch Garver is also under contract through 2025.
Ford has played the majority of his career as a catcher or designated hitter, but started eight games at left field in Double-A last season. If he continues his torrid May, Seattle could be inclined to give Ford his first look in the majors.
