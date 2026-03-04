Orioles' First-Round Pick Continues Red-Hot Spring With Fourth Home Run
One of the Baltimore Orioles' recent top draft picks is on an absolute tear so far in spring training.
Vance Honeycutt, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 prospect for Baltimore in 2025, crushed his fourth home run of the spring in the Orioles' 4-2 loss against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The 22-year-old destroyed a 0-2 fastball 471 feet to left-center field with an exit velocity of 110.7 mph. The Orioles' 2024 first-round pick is now 4-for-4 this spring with four home runs, which is one shy of his homer total for the entire 2025 minor league season.
While Honeycutt's impressive homer streak is happening in spring training, the young outfielder has undoubtedly turned some heads and likely has Baltimore fans curious to see if these results will translate to more offensive success in 2026.
Could Vance Honeycutt's spring homer streak signal a return to his college form?
In 2025, Honeycutt clearly didn't produce the offensive numbers that the Orioles likely hoped to see from their 2024 first-round pick. In his first full season of minor league action, the 6-foot-3 righty posted a .171 batting average with five home runs and 32 stolen bases in 101 games at High-A Aberdeen. He also struck out 178 times last year, which is 46 shy of his total strikeouts in his three years as a college standout for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Honeycutt hit .293 with 65 home runs and 76 stolen bases across his three seasons as a Tar Heel. That combination of power and speed, along with his highly rated glove and arm, is undoubtedly part of the reason why Baltimore made him the 22nd-overall draft pick in 2024. But that offensive production didn't carry over to his first full season of professional baseball.
Given his lack of offensive success last season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Honeycutt open the 2026 campaign back at High-A Aberdeen. If his scorching-hot start to the spring continues, though, it's possible the young outfielder could begin the year at Double-A. And if his offensive numbers start to resemble anything close to his college production, the UNC alum could be set for a major bounce-back season this year.
Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk