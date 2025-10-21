Orioles No. 4 Prospect Shows Off Elite Speed In Arizona Fall League
The Baltimore Orioles had a disappointing 2025 season. After reaching the postseason two straight years, they went 75-87 and finished in last place in the American League East.
But despite a bad season at the Major League level, there are reasons for them to be excited about the future, as they have some of the top ranked prospects in Major League Baseball. One of their top prospects, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., is taking part in the Arizona Fall League.
On Monday night, he put together a solid performance on the basepaths, stealing four bases for the Peoria Javelinas as they beat the Mesa Solar Sox.
Orioles Prospect Shows Off Speed In AFL Win
Bradfield, 23, was selected by the Orioles with the 17th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Vanderbilt. After beginning his professional career later that year, he has quickly risen through the Orioles' farm system and could be on track for a promotion to the Major Leagues at some point in 2026.
He made it all the way to Triple-A Norfolk, stealing 59 bases. In the AFL, he is hitting .300/.382/.433 with five RBI, eight stolen bases and an .816 OPS.
Bradfield is more of a contact hitter than one that hits for power, and he had a down year in the minors in terms of hitting, posting a .242/.348/.348 slash line with a .697 OPS. But he has shown flashes of brilliance at the plate, and certainly did so with his speed on Monday night.
The Orioles are high on him thanks to that elite speed. He is their No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com and could soon find his way into Baltimore's Major League plans, perhaps as early as 2026.
The Orioles likely wanted to get a better look at him after he struggled in limited time this year, playing in just 76 games, but he has made a positive first impression so far, which has to be encouraging for the Orioles as they assess what they have for the future after a disappointing season.
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Bradfield, and he showed off a lot of potential with his speed on Monday night. Orioles fans should look forward to seeing him in action in 2026 and beyond.
We'll see what the future holds for him.
More MiLB: Tigers Prospect Dominates In Latest Arizona Fall League Showing