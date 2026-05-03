Padres' Top Prospect Ethan Salas in Midst of Double-A Power Surge

One of the San Diego Padres' top prospects has been putting his power on display over his past week of minor league games.

Catcher Ethan Salas, San Diego's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, hit a home run for the Double-A San Antonio Missions on Saturday. That solo shot marked the 19-year-old's second consecutive game with a homer. The lefty-swinging catcher also homered in three straight games toward the end of April, which means he's now left the yard in five of his last seven contests.

During this homer spree, Salas has seen his batting average rise to .315 on the season. He has five home runs and 14 RBIs in 21 Double-A games this year. And even though this stretch has come in a relatively small sample size, his recent success at the plate could be a sign that the top prospect is finally about to have his breakout campaign.

Ethan Salas may play a key role in Padres' future

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The San Diego prospect has a rather intriguing backstory. Salas was signed by the Padres in 2023 for a massive $5.6 million bonus. He made his Double-A debut that same year at just 17 years old. While other baseball players are facing high school pitchers at that age, the young catcher was going up against professional athletes.

In his first season in the minors, Salas hit .248 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs in 66 games across three levels in 2023. In 2024, the top prospect posted a .206 batting average with four homers and 53 RBIs in 113 games for High-A Fort Wayne. And last year, the young catcher was limited to just 10 Double-A games due to a stress reaction in his back.

Salas will turn 20 in June. That means he's around a month younger than the current top prospect in baseball, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday by hitting his first MLB home run.

The Padres obviously believe the lefty-swinging catcher can be a big part of their future, and this recent power surge might be the latest step in the prospect's journey to reaching that potential. Many San Diego fans will be curious to see how Salas performs as he continues his development in the minors throughout 2026.