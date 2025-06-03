Pair of Seattle Mariners Prospects Win Organizational Awards in May
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners' prospects Cole Young and Harry Ford, who were named as the organization's Co-Hitters of the month for May.
The Mariners' Player Development account posted the news on "X." Both Young and Ford spent the majority of May with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, though Young was promoted to the big-league club over the weekend.
Young hit .366 for the month with 37 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs and 16 walks. Ford hit .411 with 37 hits, six doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs and 11 walks. Both players are top 100 prospects in the sport with Young checking in at No. 43 and Ford at No. 66, via MLB Pipeline. All told, the Mariners have nine players in the top 100 as Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan, Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Michael Arroyo join them on the list.
Young recorded one hit in his first two games with the M's, and he also registered a game-winning walk-off fielders choice against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
Ford is expected to make his major league debut at some point this season. Both players are former first-round picks, with Ford getting selected in 2021 and Young in 2022.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they start a new series at T-Mobile Park against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby gets the start against Tomoyuki Sugano.
Kirby is 0-2 since coming off the injured list. The Mariners are 32-26.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the news of Randy Johnson's No. 51 retirement in 2026. Also, we play Johnson's comments on his displeasure that this hasn't happened already and we go back to the situation around Johnson's departure. Then, Josh Rawitch, the President of the Baseball Hall of Fame, stops by to talk about Ichiro's impending induction to Cooperstown. And oh yeah, Cal Raleigh is on a historic hot streak. CLICK HERE:
BIG ANNIVERSARY: June 2nd is a huge day in M's history, as it was the day that the Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. No. 1 overall in 1987. CLICK HERE:
GETTING HIS DUE: Randy Johnson will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in 2026, marking the fifth number to be retired by the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.