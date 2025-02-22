Pair of Seattle Mariners Prospects Make Highlight Plays in Spring Training Opener
The Seattle Mariners first game of spring training didn't look great on the statsheet. The Mariners lost to their facility partners the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Feb. 21 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners were held to two hits on the day — one a home run fro Samad Taylor and another a single from Blake Hunt.
Despite the result, the day was beneficial in other ways for Seattle. Many of the organization's top prospects got playing time in the first game of the spring. And a pair of Mariners prospects made sure to make somewhat of an impression.
Tyler Locklear, who got the start for Seattle at first base, scored the first run of the spring for the team after stealing third and reaching home on a sacrifice fly hit by shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Locklear is one of the only minor leaguers at spring training who's received playing time for the Mariners. He played 16 games for the squad in 2024 and hit .156 with two home runs and three RBIs.
The next highlight play from a prospect came on the defensive end. Top 100 minor leaguer and a member of the 2026 Colombian World Baseball Classic qualifying roster, Michael Arroyo, was substituted into the game at second base. And he showed off his glove at the position in the eighth inning.
Arroyo snagged a sharp grounder from Trenton Brooks with a diving grab and made the throw to first baseman Hogan Windish to get the out.
Arroyo hit .285 with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs in 120 games evenly split with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and High-A Everett AquaSox. His 23 homers led all minor leaguers 19 years-old or younger and he was the only player in the minors in 2024 that scored 100 runs and brought in 85 scores.
Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said earlier in the week that the organization isn't closed off to the idea of a prospect making the roster out of spring training. And it will be interesting to see if these plays are the precursor to what could be an amazing big league camp for the Mariners highly-touted farm system.
