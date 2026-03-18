Payton Tolle Dazzles Again in Bid to Crack Red Sox's Opening Day Roster

The Boston Red Sox are widely expected to have one of the most potent starting pitching staffs in the majors this year. But one uncertainty surrounding that rotation is whether it will feature the team's top prospect on Opening Day.

Payton Tolle, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 overall prospect for 2026, has made it his mission this spring to try to begin the season in the big leagues. And he may have improved his odds of doing just that with his latest spring training outing. The 23-year-old tossed four shutout innings of relief in the Red Sox's 4-3 spring win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The hard-throwing lefty gave up no runs on three hits and zero walks, while striking out five in 58 pitches.

This appearance builds on Tolle's strong relief outing against the New York Yankees on March 4, when the southpaw threw three shutout innings with seven strikeouts. The 2024 second-round pick has surrendered no runs, one walk, and just four hits over his last seven spring innings, while also racking up 12 strikeouts. But it remains to be seen if these performances will be enough to give Tolle a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster.

Payton Tolle should pitch meaningful innings for Red Sox in 2026

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As things stand, it seems like Tolle might be on the outside looking in at Boston's Opening Day rotation. The Red Sox's starting pitching staff is expected to feature Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo. While Tolle could push the newly acquired Oviedo for that last spot in the rotation, it wouldn't be surprising if Boston elects to have the 23-year-old gain more experience at Triple-A to start the season.

The southpaw made seven appearances and three starts for the Red Sox last year, which matches his number of starts at Triple-A so far in his young career. Tolle also had a 6.06 ERA in 16 1/3 major league innings. Since the Red Sox aren't exactly lacking options for their Opening Day rotation, the hard-throwing lefty could benefit from continuing his development in the minors. And even if he isn't in the majors to start the season, Tolle should unquestionably be a part of Boston's plans at some point in 2026 and beyond.