Phillies' Top Pitching Prospect Throws Up Zeros in Spring Training Debut

Philadelphia Phillies fans finally got to see the club's top pitching prospect make his first spring training start of 2026. And if this lone outing is any indication, the young arm could play a big role for a team hoping to contend this year.

Andrew Painter, Philadelphia's No. 1 prospect in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 28 overall prospect for 2026, threw two shutout innings in the Phillies' 5-3 spring training loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 22-year-old needed just 20 pitches to get through his outing, and 14 of them were strikes. He gave up no hits, no runs, and no walks, while striking out one.

Even if this was just a spring training start, it's a solid first step in what Philadelphia fans undoubtedly hope will be a productive campaign from Painter this year.

Andrew Painter could be Phillies' early-season X-factor

Expectations have been high for Painter ever since he was selected with the 13th-overall draft pick in 2021. Even in 2022, the 6-foot-7 righty was already Philadelphia's No. 3 overall prospect. After missing the 2023 and 2024 minor league seasons due to Tommy John surgery, Painter made 22 starts at Triple-A last year, posting a 5.40 ERA in 106 innings. Arguably most importantly, though, the soon-to-be 23-year-old made it through last season healthy and now seems poised to crack Philadelphia's Opening Day rotation this year.

Even before his first spring training outing, Painter was already drawing rave reviews in camp. Philadelphia's All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto compared the young arm to the Phillies' injured ace, Zack Wheeler. And coincidentally, Wheeler's injury is one of the reasons why Painter could play a crucial role for Philadelphia this year.

Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Aaron Nola, and Taijuan Walker are expected to make up the majority of Philadelphia's starting pitching staff to begin the 2026 season. A fully healthy Wheeler would be at the top of that list, most likely leaving Painter starting the year in Triple-A or fighting Walker for the fifth spot in the rotation. But as long as Wheeler continues to recover from his thoracic outlet decompression surgery, Painter seemingly has the opportunity to stick around in the big leagues. And if he pitches well enough this year, he could even force the Phillies to have a tough decision to make about their rotation whenever Wheeler returns.