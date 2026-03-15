Pirates' Konnor Griffin Continues Power Display in Spring Training

The top prospect in all of baseball heading into the 2026 season is seemingly still battling to open the year in the big leagues. And by crushing another home run in his latest spring training game, the young shortstop may have tipped the scales in his favor ever so slightly.

Konnor Griffin, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, launched a solo home run to drive in the only run in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-1 spring training loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The 19-year-old demolished a 0-2 sweeper 403 feet to center field with an exit velocity of 102.5 mph for his fourth homer of the spring.

Just over half of Griffin's hits this spring have been home runs. The young shortstop now has seven hits and four homers in 33 spring training at-bats so far. While the Pirates would probably like to see a higher batting average than .212 and an on-base percentage over .278, the 2024 first-round pick does have an .884 OPS this spring. Regardless, Pittsburgh will have to decide soon whether Griffin starts the year in the majors and minors.

Clock is ticking on Pirates' Konnor Griffin decision

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) runs to second base on a two-rbi double against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Opening Day is rapidly approaching, with the Pirates set to face off against the New York Mets in their first regular-season game of 2026 on Thursday, March 26. That gives the organization less than two weeks to decide where Griffin will be playing to begin the campaign.

There's been plenty of buzz around Griffin all spring, and just as much chatter about the pros and cons of naming him the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop. He has only one full season of minor league experience so far, he's just turning 20 toward the end of April, and he appeared in only 21 games at Double-A last year. But the numbers speak for themselves: a .333 batting average, 21 homers, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in 122 games across three minor league levels in 2025.

It wouldn't necessarily be surprising if Pittsburgh decided to have Griffin open the year in the minors to continue his development. But if the Pirates believe the 2024 ninth-overall draft pick is the team's best available option at shortstop to help them win now, he could find himself in the major league Opening Day starting lineup. Either way, baseball fans will be anxiously waiting over the next few days to hear Pittsburgh's decision.