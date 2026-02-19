Pirates’ Rising Star Has Chance to Be Game-Changer in 2026

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a very productive offseason, adding players such as Marcell Ozuna, Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn in trades and free agency. For the first time in several years, they look like they could potentially be a sneaky contender, as they finally have begun building around Paul Skenes.

They have some young stars in the system, including top prospect Konnor Griffin. Griffin has been impressive in the minor leagues and is slowly working his way up through the system. Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips discussed Griffin on MLB Network and made a bold prediction about the trajectory of his career.

What to expect from Konnor Griffin

""I think he makes the team on Opening Day. I think it's the right thing for the Pirates," Phillips said.

Griffin was Pittsburgh's first round pick in 2024 out of Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi. The 19-year-old has yet to make his Major League debut, but he has done nothing but impress in the minor leagues thus far.

He ultimately made his way up to Double-A for the Pirates. Last year, he hit .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs, 94 RBI and a .941 OPS. He brings power from the right side of the plate and could make an instant impact for the Pirates.

It might be a little soon to rush him to the Major Leagues without having played at Triple-A, but it's not a bad idea to at least give him a look on Opening Day. If he makes the roster and is as good as advertised, then he could potentially be an X-factor for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are already expected to be better than they were last year, but they could take a huge leap if he can bust out of the gates at the Major League level. The Pirates could use that power in their lineup, and he could finally be somebody that they build around along with Skenes as they try to take the next step.

Pittsburgh went 71-91 last year and finished in last place in the National League Central. However, if the new additions pan out and Griffin is as good as expected, they could emerge as a sneaky contender in the NL Wild Card race.

