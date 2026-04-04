Pirates' Seth Hernandez Showcases Electric Pitching Arsenal in Single-A Debut

Most Pittsburgh Pirates fans have likely been focused on the recent promotion of top prospect Konnor Griffin. But the Pirates have another young talent who made some noise in the first minor league start of his professional career.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect after Griffin and MLB Pipeline's No. 26 overall prospect for 2026, made his Single-A debut on Friday for the Bradenton Marauders. In his first official appearance on a minor league mound, the 19-year-old tossed three strong innings in Bradenton's 6-4 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays, Toronto's Single-A affiliate. The 2025 first-round draft pick gave up one run on three hits and no walks, while striking out eight, which means all but one out in his pro debut was a strikeout.

The young hurler turned heads earlier this spring when he threw a 102 mph fastball against Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark. Hernandez followed that up by putting his full pitching arsenal on display in his minor league debut, where he recorded 18 swings and misses in his 39-pitch outing. Even though this was just the first of many starts to come for the hard-throwing righty, Hernandez has given Pirates fans another reason to be excited about the future in Pittsburgh.

Seth Hernandez could add even more firepower to Pirates' rotation

Sep 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates hats and gloves in the dugout against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's probably unfair to even remotely try to compare Hernandez to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, especially after just one Single-A start. But the Cy Young Award winner's path to the big leagues could give fans an idea of one possible timeline for Hernandez's development in the minors.

Skenes was the first-overall draft pick in 2023, and he promptly made his major league debut in May 2024 after just 12 minor league starts. Hernandez was the sixth-overall pick last year, but unlike Skenes, he was drafted out of high school.

Based on the current state of Pittsburgh's big league rotation, there seemingly isn't an immediate need to rush the 19-year-old hurler through the minors. But the Pirates also just promoted another 19-year-old in Griffin, so it's not totally out of the realm of possibilities for Pittsburgh. Regardless, many eyes will be on Hernandez this year to see how the hard-throwing righty performs in his first professional season.