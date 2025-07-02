Popular Boston Red Sox Prospect Now Checks in at No. 100 in Newest Rankings
Jhostynxon Garcia is the latest Boston Red Sox prospect to turn heads, as he entered the MLB Pipeline Top 100 on Tuesday night. The outlet released their updated July rankings, with Garcia now checking in at No. 100.
Garcia follows in the footsteps of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, who all began the year in the Top 20 for Boston. Anthony, who is currently on the big-league roster, is the No. 1 prospect still. Mayer is No. 6. He's also on the big-league roster.
Playing at Triple-A Worcester right now, Garcia is hitting .275 for the season, which includes time at Double-A Portland. He's got a .359 on-base percentage, socking 12 home runs and bringing in 40.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His right-handed swing is designed to launch balls in the air, and he did so more often in 2024 while producing high-end exit velocities. He does damage against both lefties and righties and could produce 25-30 homers per season, though he may have to tone down his aggressive approach against more advanced pitching.
Given the Red Sox' outfield log jam of Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Masataka Yoshida, it's unclear how Garcia fits into the future plans. Perhaps he could find himself as a trade candidate at the deadline, or in the offseason, depending how the Red Sox want to attack their roster needs.
Boston is 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League East. They last made the playoffs in 2021.