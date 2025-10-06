Rangers Top Prospect Headlines Loaded Surprise Saguaros AFL Roster
The Arizona Fall League starts on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Players that missed significant time with injuries are competing to make up for the lost reps.
Organizations also get to have a closer look at some of their top prospects and assess how they will be of use to them in the future. The Texas Rangers have a few interesting prospects to watch as the action begins.
Infielder Sebastian Walcott is their top prospect according to MiLB.com. He is suiting up for the Surprise Saguaros, who Jim Callis ranks at the top of the list for AFL rosters.
Rangers Top Prospect Set To Compete For Surprise Saguaros
"The Saguaros fell just short of a three-peat by losing in the championship game last year, but they are loaded again. They're one of two AFL teams with four Top 100 Prospects: shortstops Sebastian Walcott (Rangers) and Aidan Miller (Phillies), outfielder Chase DeLauter (Guardians) and catcher Blake Mitchell (Royals). Jose Corniell (Rangers) and Daniel Espino (Guardians) are two of the most talented pitchers in an always hitter-friendly league," Callis wrote on Monday.
Walcott made his way up to Double-A Frisco last season and spent the entire 2025 season at that level. He hit .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 32 stolen bases and a .741 OPS.
However, it's clear that the Rangers want to get a closer look at him this fall, and the AFL will provide them with that opportunity. The 19-year-old began his professional career with the Rangers organization back in 2023 after being signed out of the Bahamas and he has quickly risen through the farm system.
He put together solid numbers this season with Double-A and now has a chance to continue his surge in the AFL. He possesses power from the right side of the plate and can also play third base in addition to shortstop.
Walcott is also known for his speed, his base stealing abilities and a solid arm that will be on display soon.
The Saguaros have a talented roster on hand for the AFL, and Walcott has a chance to lead them back to the championship game this year, where they have been each of the last three years.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he fares in the AFL and if he can continue his solid stretch at the plate.
