Recent Rookie of the Year Award Winner Set to Start 2026 Season in Minors

One of the most recent recipients of the Rookie of the Year Award isn't going to be in the big leagues on Opening Day.

New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, is set to be optioned to the minors for the start of the season, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including Hoch and Greg Joyce of the New York Post, that the current plan is for the 27-year-old to remain stretched out by throwing live batting practice sessions and pitching at Triple-A until New York needs a fifth starter in the majors.

The Yankees intend to deploy a four-man starting pitching staff to begin the season. With multiple off days on the team's schedule over the first few weeks of the season, New York doesn't plan to use a fifth starter until around April 11. That means Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers are set to take the first couple of turns through the rotation while Gil waits to rejoin the Yankees.

Outlook on Luis Gil for 2026 season

Sep 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

While Gil is likely disappointed about not being on the Opening Day roster, the move makes sense in terms of New York's initial plan to use a four-man rotation. The Yankees could have carried the 27-year-old as a bullpen option, but instead, he'll continue to build up his pitch count as a starter in Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2024, the hard-throwing righty dealt with a high-grade lat strain last year and only made 11 regular-season starts for the Yankees. This spring, Gil also dealt with some mixed results, especially over his last two outings. He surrendered seven runs on nine hits over three innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, March 15. But then, Gil twirled five shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, March 20, only giving up one hit while striking out seven.

Between those two spring training appearances, the Yankees were working with Gil on some adjustments to his release point, as seen in a video shared by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. By starting the season in the minors, the 27-year-old will have more time to fine-tune his mechanics before he's needed in the big leagues. But Gil is still expected to play a big role for the Yankees this year, especially with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón missing from the rotation to start the season.