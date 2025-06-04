Recently-Promoted Seattle Mariners Prospect Gets Big Praise From Baseball America
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners infield prospect Cole Young, who was one of the biggest risers in Baseball America's latest rankings, which came out Wednesday morning.
Young was moved up from No. 53 to No. 39 on the heels of his first big-league promotion, which came over the weekend.
Young had a scorching May at Triple-A Tacoma, which ended up with himearning his first promotion to the big leagues. Young’s plus hit tool should allow him to be a solid regular despite modest power. He’s only 21, so there’s hope the power will eventually arrive, as well.
Young hit .366 for the month with 37 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs and 16 walks. He is one of eight M's prospects on the Baseball America Top 100, including Colt Emerson (No. 15), Jonny Farmelo (No. 55), Lazaro Montes (No. 56), Michael Arroyo (No. 68), Ryan Sloan (No. 77), Felnin Celesten (No. 78) and Jurrangelo Cijtnje (No. 86).
He is 1-for-10 so far in the majors, and he also has one walk. He's started each of the last three games at second base for Seattle, who is 32-27 overall.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 0.5 games back in the American League West, trailing the Houston Astros.
They'll take on the Baltimore Orioles again at 6:40 p.m. PT as Emerson Hancock pitches against left-hander Cade Povich.
Hancock is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA thus far while Povich is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA. The Orioles are 23-36 overall.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the news of Randy Johnson's No. 51 retirement in 2026. Also, we play Johnson's comments on his displeasure that this hasn't happened already and we go back to the situation around Johnson's departure. Then, Josh Rawitch, the President of the Baseball Hall of Fame, stops by to talk about Ichiro's impending induction to Cooperstown. And oh yeah, Cal Raleigh is on a historic hot streak. CLICK HERE:
BIG ANNIVERSARY: June 2nd is a huge day in M's history, as it was the day that the Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. No. 1 overall in 1987. CLICK HERE:
GETTING HIS DUE: Randy Johnson will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in 2026, marking the fifth number to be retired by the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.