Red Sox's Top Prospect Franklin Arias Continues Double-A Dominance

The Boston Red Sox's highest-ranked prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, has been making Double-A look easy based on his success at the plate so far this season.

Arias, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect for 2026, went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs, and two runs scored for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday. The 20-year-old's main contribution to the game came in the third inning when he won a nine-pitch battle by launching a two-run shot to left field. That home run also gave Portland the lead in a game the Sea Dogs eventually won 7-6 over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The young infielder's latest long ball puts him at 17 homers on the year, which is almost double his previous single-season career high in the minors with nine in 2024. This also marks Arias' second straight game with a home run, as well as the third time he's left the ballpark in his last four contests. Even though the calendar just flipped to July, it seems like the Boston prospect is already carrying over his scorching-hot production from the end of June.

How much longer will the Red Sox keep Franklin Arias at Double-A?

Greenville Drive infielder Franklin Arias (19) blows a bubble Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, during the MiLB baseball game against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, Arias is producing tremendous numbers so far during the 2026 campaign. He started the season on fire in April, hitting .375 with eight homers in 20 games. The 20-year-old then posted a .294 batting average in May and hit .322 in June, with four home runs in each month. In total, the top prospect has a .329 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage, and a 1.020 OPS with 17 homers and 44 RBIs in 65 Double-A games this year.

With stats like that, it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox started to consider promoting Arias to Triple-A soon. While the 5-foot-11 infielder is just 20 years old, it doesn't seem like there's much left for him to prove at Double-A at this time.

The Red Sox have one of the worst records in the American League right now, but they did earn a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees last week. If Boston starts to turn around its season, it'd be interesting to see if the team contemplated fast-tracking its top prospect. But, for now, Arias will most likely continue his development in the minors this year.