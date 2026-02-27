Rockies' First-Round Pick Continues Early Spring Training Power Display

One of the Colorado Rockies' top prospects is turning heads with some offensive fireworks so far in spring training.

Charlie Condon, Colorado's No. 2 prospect in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 70 overall prospect for 2026, hit his second home run of spring training in the Rockies' 11-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The metrics on this 359-foot opposite-field blast weren't as jaw-dropping as the 22-year-old's first homer of the spring, however, which he hit 449 feet with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph.

Earlier in Thursday's game against the Giants, Condon also ripped a 111.2 mph single to right field. The University of Georgia product already has six hits in 10 at-bats this spring, showcasing the offensive potential that led the Rockies to select him with the third-overall draft pick in 2024. And if he keeps on hitting like this, he could be on the fast track to a big league call-up.

Could Charlie Condon make a push for Colorado's first base job?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Condon has only played 124 minor league games since being drafted in 2024, and just 55 of those were at Double-A. That makes it seem much more likely the 6-foot-6 slugger will open the 2026 campaign back in Hartford at Double-A or in Albuquerque for his Triple-A debut. But if his impressive offensive display continues in spring training and carries over into the regular season, the righty would make it much tougher for Colorado to keep him in the minors for long.

Despite his lack of experience at the upper minor league levels, Condon could also be on an accelerated path to the pros due to the Rockies' apparent need for a first baseman. Colorado has some other options, including Troy Johnston, Edouard Julien, Blaine Crim, and T.J. Rumfield, but Condon may offer more all-around offensive upside if he reaches his potential.

Condon, who turns 23 in April, can play third base and the outfield as well. Most of his games in the Rockies' system, however, have been played at first base. But this defensive flexibility could also improve Condon's chances of getting called up to the big leagues this year if the bat stays hot. As long as he continues to mash in the minors, he'll give Colorado no choice but to consider promoting him.