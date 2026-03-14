Royals' Top Prospect Showcases Power With Jaw-Dropping Spring Home Run

Many Kansas City Royals fans have most likely been devoting a lot of their time recently to watching the highlight reel plays coming from Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. But back at spring training, the team's top prospect has also been putting on a show.

Carter Jensen, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 overall prospect for 2026, demolished his third home run of the spring in the Royals' 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The 22-year-old's breathtaking two-run shot was crushed 438 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 110.8 mph. You only have to listen to the sound from Jensen's bat to know he got all of that pitch.

The young catcher now has eight hits in 27 spring training at-bats as he gears up for what's expected to be his first full season in the majors. And based on the small sample size from this spring, Jensen's offensive production is certainly something Royals fans should look forward to seeing more of this year.

Carter Jensen could be the Royals' heir apparent behind the dish

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Royals fans haven't had to worry much about the catcher position with Salvador Perez penciled in to that spot almost every day over the last 15 years. But Perez is now entering his age-36 season, and he's been playing a little more first base over the last couple of years.

That's where Jensen comes in. The 22-year-old is expected to serve as Perez's backup behind the dish, while also giving the veteran a chance to either play first base or be the designated hitter every couple of days. And if the lefty-swinging slugger is producing offensively, he could even see a lot of time at DH himself when Perez is catching.

The Royals would run the risk of needing a third emergency catcher each time they deploy both Jensen and Perez in the same lineup if one of them had to leave the game for any reason. But either way, the past, present, and future of the catching position in Kansas City are expected to be on full display this year.