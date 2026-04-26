Sal Stewart Sets Reds Record in Hot Start to NL Rookie of the Year Campaign

Entering play on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds are 18-9 and sit atop the National League Central. And one of the biggest contributors to the Reds' strong start has been one of the team's top prospects heading into the season, infielder Sal Stewart.

Stewart, Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect in 2025 on MLB Pipeline, has etched his name into the Reds' history books with the way he's swung the bat so far in 2026. The 22-year-old most recently went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in Cincinnati's 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. With that performance, the rookie is already up to 29 RBIs on the season. And according to a social media post by the Reds, that means Stewart has produced the most RBIs before May in team history.

The 2022 first-round draft pick made his MLB debut last year, hitting five home runs in just 18 games. And now, in his first extended taste of big league action, Stewart is clearly showcasing why he was such a highly touted prospect.

How Sal Stewart's start to 2026 compares to previous Rookie of the Year Award winners

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On top of his Reds-record 29 RBIs so far this year, Stewart started the season 30-for-99 with nine homers and seven stolen bases. While it's obviously still early, those numbers already have the right-handed slugger in the same conversation as some other big-name players who eventually won the Rookie of the Year Award.

According to a graphic shared by FOX Sports, only four rookies in MLB history have hit eight or more homers and produced 23 or more RBIs before May: St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu, former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, and Stewart. The good news for Stewart is that all three of those other players went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

There's still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, but Cincinnati's top prospect has undoubtedly put himself in a good spot to begin the season. If he can continue to build on his scorching-hot April, Stewart could be well on his way to some major accolades.